Tory leadership race continues

The race to become the next Prime Minister continues today, with two hopefuls in the running. Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris had put his support behind a return to Downing Street for Boris Johnson, before the former PM withdrew interest from the contest last night.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are vying for the keys to Number 10.

Man appears in court following Newtownabbey murder

A 24-year-old man is due to appear in court over the murder of Ryan McNab in Newtownabbey. The victim, who was 31, was killed in an attack in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole on Friday night.

Police investigate security alert in Co Down

Police are currently attending a security alert in Temple in County Down after reports of a suspicious object being left in the area.

Officers say the Carryduff Road near Temple roundabout is closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Mark Allen and Rory McIlroy achieve sporting success

There's been two big wins for Northern Ireland's sporting stars. Rory McIlroy returned to the top of golf's world rankings after a CJ Cup win in South Carolina. In snooker, Mark Allen defended his Northern Ireland Open title with a win in Belfast.

