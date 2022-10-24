Police are at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object in county Down.

Officers were called to the alert on the Carryduff Road near the roundabout at Temple.

The Carryduff Road is closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.

A further update will be provided in due course.

