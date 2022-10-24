An animal rehoming organisation has hit out after a puppy was found in a bucket with cigarette burns.

The puppy named Little Stuart, who is just around eight weeks old, was taken in by Friends of Rescue Derry.In a post on social media they said: "So in the last few days we have taken in another 4 animals and this is one of them…and we are so angry and upset."

"Not even 8 weeks old, found in a bucket with wire on the top being kicked around with 2 cigarette burns on his head, skin and bone and just a broken wee soul.

"As if that wasn’t bad enough this wee man was parvo tested today and albeit negative he has tested positive for giardia (a parasite of the bowel) and his wee frail, thin body is just about fighting it bless him.

"He is the sweetest wee soul and we are so glad he is with us. He is now on fluids in our vets getting medication for giardia and some good food, little and often to build him up."

The organisation thanked each person who was involved in the rescue and said that the puppy's life was saved because of it.

