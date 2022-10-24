The teenager killed in a crash in Co Antrim has been named by police as 17-year-old Lewis McKee from the Ahoghill area.

The collision occurred in Cullybackey on Friday 21 October, with tributes pouring in for the teenager.

Sergeant Green said: "Lewis was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm on Friday. He sadly died a short time later.

"Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage."

Carniny Amateur and Youth FC posted: "All at Carniny Amateur and Youth FC were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our former players Lewis McKee after a tragic road accident. Lewis was a member of our 2005 squad. Thoughts and prayers with all the family circle."

TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald said: “I was saddened to learn of the death of 17-year-old Lewis McKee, who I knew, following an accident on Cardonaghy Road on Friday night. My prayers are with his family and indeed the other two teenagers who were injured in the accident and are still being treated in hospital.

“I wish the PSNI well in their investigations into the circumstances of what took place and would urge anyone who can assist the authorities to come forward.”

Sergeant Green added: "A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision, or who saw a blue Ford Fiesta before the collision in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.