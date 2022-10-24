CCTV footage has been released showing the moment an ATM was extensively damaged by a fire, before a bomb was found nearby.

The PSNI is appealing for information following the security alert and attempted theft from the cash machine in Temple, near Lisburn, on Monday.

Spar Temple Filling Station posted the footage and said "we are extremely grateful that no one was hurt and that we still have a business standing today".

The post added: "The people who did this are extremely reckless and irresponsible. We are sharing this footage so other people can be aware of what has happened. We would like to thank the PSNI services and the Fire Emergency Response team who attended the scene and ensured a safe environment was in place before we reopened the store."

Detective Inspector Bell said: "Shortly after 3.15am police received a report of an ATM on fire in the Carryduff Road area.“Officers attended and discovered a suspect device close to the ATM, which did not explode, but we believe at this time was a viable device.

"There was also a fire, which we are treating as deliberate, which has caused extensive damage to the ATM. ATO and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were tasked and attended. The device has been removed for further examination."

It is not believed that anything was taken from the ATM during the incident with police adding that a "number of men were seen in the area between 1.30am and 3am, before leaving on foot in the Ballynahinch direction".

Police added that the Carryduff Road has been reopened following the incident.Detective Inspector Bell said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspects or who has information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Temple area, or anyone with dash-cam footage between 1.30am and 3am this morning. Detectives in Lisburn can be contacted on the 101 non-emergency number, by quoting 123 24/10/22.”

The PSNI said a report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport and you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

