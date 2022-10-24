A woman has been stabbed above her left eye after a “vicious” attack in south Belfast.

The suspect also robbed the victim’s handbag containing cash, a credit card and her passport.

He made off in the direction of Lawrence Street and was described as wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket, dark coloured jeans, trainers and dark coloured baseball cap.

Police described it as “particularly sinister” and a “vicious” attack on a woman aged in her 20s. It happened at an address in the Cromwell Road area at around 7pm on Saturday night.

Police said they are “especially keen to speak to a male passer-by who stopped to offer assistance to the victim on Cromwell Road.”

They have appealed to anyone with information to contact 101 quoting reference 127 22/10/22.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.