Padraig McCrory has revealed tactics his German opponent used to try and distract him ahead of his IBO world light-heavyweight title fight on Saturday.

"They changed my hotel at the last minute and I got a few phone calls to my room at 1:30am and didn't know who from so I just ended up pulling the phone out of the wall!" the Belfast boxer explained.

It's always hard being the away fighter but nothing could stop McCrory lifting the IBO belt in Germany.

He had Leon Bunn on the canvas in the second, third and sixth rounds before the fight was finally stopped.

Over 120 supporters travelled to cheer the St James' man on and he admitted it was very emotional for him.

"This has been my dream for a long time, I had a few tears with my wife afterwards and returning home to bring the belt to Belfast, the city I love was very special," he said.

"My son took the belt into school to show it off. I saw a few pictures from it and he was proud as punch in them!"

McCrory's next fight could be a defence of his title or a potential move up in weight on December 10th at the SSE Arena on the undercard of Michael Conlan v Karim Guerfi of France.

"Michael has fought four times in Belfast and I've been on the undercard of each show so I really want to be there again," he said.

