Play Brightcove video

A teenager from Armagh who rescued her dad and a young boy from a river in France was among the winners at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Lucy Montgomery picked up the Teenager of Courage award in recognition of her bravery.

She was one of many among the local heroes honoured at the star-studded event in London on Monday evening.

"I didn't think it was that amazing but it seems other people do," Lucy said.

Her father, Graham Montgomery, said: "Without her I'd be dead, it's as simple as that - such clear thinking that got her across the river and back, and we owe her greatly."

Also recognised was Laura Small, UTV's own Pride of Britain winner.

She works closely with sick and terminally ill children, affectionately known as the Giants' 'special kids'.

Laura welcomes them and their families to training sessions and match days to provide some much needed respite.

The night was more than a success for our local heroes and, and viewers will be able to watch the full awards night on Thursday from 8pm on UTV.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.