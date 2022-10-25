Play Brightcove video

A north Belfast resident has described living in "slum conditions" after her home has been left severely damaged by damp.

Margaret McTaggart, who has chest problems, is one of a number of people in the Silverstream area whose home has Finlock gutters.

Her home has sodden walls and mushrooms that have sprouted on the walls. She told UTV she feels abandoned by the people who should be helping her.

Finlock gutters are made of concrete and found in properties that were built between the 1950s and '70s. They were introduced as a replacement to cast iron guttering systems, but can deteriorate over time.

Margaret McTaggart first moved into her home in 1999 and later bought it from the Housing Executive in 2003. Around eight years ago she noticed damp developing.

She said she applied for financial help under a government scheme for homeowners but didn't receive any support.

Margaret's daughter Nicola is concerned for her mum's health: "When it's due to rain, the water literally just runs down as if you're standing pouring a hose on it."

The conditions have forced Margaret to live in her bedroom, and she says it's affecting her mental health.

"As soon as I get up in the morning it's the first thing on my mind, has it rained," she said.

"It's the last thing I think about at night-time. Constantly during the day I'm thinking about it. It's just on my mind all the time.

"I'm at the end of my tether, who is going to help me, nobody wants to help," she said.

DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst has lobbied for government intervention over years: "The Department of Communities and Housing Executive need to step up, they need to give the funding to the private home-owners and get this problem sorted once and for all".

The Housing Executive said its priority was to "ensure that our tenants live in safe, warm and dry homes".

It said two phases of "successful" work have already been completed and that a further phase is planned.

“One of the features of the Finlock design in a row of terraces is that the guttering runs across all dwellings in a single strip," it said.

“Our ability to find a solution has been limited and delayed by the fact that not all houses in the terrace are in our ownership.

"Unfortunately, the majority of those in private dwellings do not currently qualify for financial support to have this work completed by the Housing Executive at their properties.

“Discussions continue on how best to resolve issues in any future scheme."

The Department of Communities spokesperson added: “Departmental officials continue to work with the Housing Executive in an effort to assist in a solution for these privately-owned properties.”

