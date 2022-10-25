Police have carried out a controlled explosion on a pipe bomb device in the Dundela Street area of east Belfast.

After the discovery of a suspicious package on Tuesday morning, a security operation swung into operation.

Following the controlled explosion, the device was declared 'viable' and taken away for further examination.

A cordon remains in place at Dundela Street as police investigations continue.In a statement, police said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Anyone with any information which may help with the investigation can call police at on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 208 of 25/10/22

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

