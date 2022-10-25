Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has cancelled its Halloween fireworks event.

The council said it has had to "re-prioritise its budgets" due to "the scale of the immediate financial pressures on the council, together with the wider cost of living crisis".

The event was due to take place in Enniskillen and Omagh on Monday.

The council said it recognises the cancellation will be "disappointing" but said it is "reflective of the very challenging financial environment in which we are operating".

A statement added: "The council is aware of the challenges households face in the coming months and is ​undertaking a wider review of budgets and is working with its statutory partners, local support organisations, and charities to develop schemes to support ​residents in our district through the cost of living crisis."

