The Department of Infrastructure has announced fares on public transport in Northern Ireland will remain frozen for another year.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said the decision was made to help with the on-going cost of living crisis.

“I am very aware of the pressures facing people across the North with the ongoing cost of living crisis,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“We are facing into a very challenging winter with many households concerned about rising fuel, energy and food costs.

“As minister I want to support people where I can. I have therefore taken the decision to freeze fares on our public transport network to reduce the financial burden on passengers on our buses and trains during these difficult times.”

Translink which operates bus and train services in Northern Ireland welcomed the announcement.

“This is good news for our customers at a time when the cost of other everyday expenses has risen sharply,” Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said.

“Public transport delivers a vital public service to everyone, supporting the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of NI. This will especially support those on the lowest incomes who spend a high proportion of their household income on public transport.

“We welcome this latest announcement from the Minister, supporting people through the cost of living crisis and encouraging greater use of public transport to address climate change and improve air quality.”

