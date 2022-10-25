The Assembly is set to meet on Thursday, ahead of the Friday deadline to form an Executive before Northern Ireland faces another election.

Speaker Alex Maskey says a recall petition has met the required 30 signatures, with support from a number of parties.

The DUP, which is blocking the formation of a new new Executive as part of its protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, has already branded the recall a "stunt".

Mr Maskey says the Assembly will convene at 12pm on Thursday for another attempt to elect a new speaker and nominate a First Minister and deputy First Minister.

MLAs will also debate a motion tabled by several of the Stormont parties.

The motion reads: "That this Assembly expresses deep concern at the deepening cost of living crisis; is further concerned that the ongoing instability at Westminster has compounded these financial pressures; and supports the urgent convening of an Executive to support our public services and provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis."

Reacting, DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said: "We don’t need recall stunts, Northern Ireland needs a lasting solution which unionists can support.

"Power-sharing is not possible without such an agreement.

"We are always willing to explain the problems one more time, but Sinn Fein has ignored unionism’s warnings for more than two years.

"That’s not the behaviour of people who believe in power-sharing.”

