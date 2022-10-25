Play Brightcove video

A partial solar eclipse transformed skies across Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

The astronomical event occurred as a result of the moon partially blocking the gaze of the sun.

The Sun will: "appear to have a bite taken out of it", explained Dr Robert Massey of The Royal Astronomical Society ahead of the event.

The precise timings of the event varied across the country, however the maximum effect was widely seen at around 11am.

Those in the north-east of the country enjoyed especially good views, as residents in Ballycastle could see 26% of the sun eclipsed.

The partial eclipse ended shortly before noon.

