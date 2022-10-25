Stormont parties are working to agree the wording of a motion to recall the Assembly as the deadline for calling a new election approaches.

The legislature has been recalled a number of times during the current power-sharing impasse to allow debates on the political situation.

The DUP is currently blocking the formation of a power-sharing executive and preventing the Assembly sitting for normal business, as part of its protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

If a new administration is not in place by Friday, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call a new Assembly election.

A successful recall petition requires the signatures of 30 MLAs. It is up to speaker Alex Maskey to decide when a recall sitting would take place, but it could potentially happen on Thursday.

Sinn Fein's vice president Michelle O'Neill tweeted on Tuesday morning: "Sinn Fein is working together with other parties to recall the Assembly, as we work to form an Executive and support people through rising living costs.

"Now more than ever, we need all parties working together & prioritising supporting people.

"The denial of democracy must end now."

