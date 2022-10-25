Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden have discussed Northern Ireland matters during their first phone call.

The conversation happened on Tuesday evening, after Mr Sunak was appointed as the new PM.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said: "The Prime Minister and President Biden also agreed on the need to ensure the people of Northern Ireland have security and prosperity through preserving the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement."

It added that the leaders "looked forward to meeting in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia".

Mr Sunak also carried out his Cabinet reshuffle during his first day in office, and announced that Chris Heaton-Harris was reappointed as secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

