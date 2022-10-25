A 35-year-old man has been left seriously injured after he was beaten with iron bars in a “savage attack” in Londonderry.

It was reported that the victim was assaulted by up to seven men in the Carnhill area, off the Racecourse Road, at around 9.30pm on Monday night.

He was repeatedly beaten with iron bars, requiring him to have hospital treatment to shoulder, leg and head injuries.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Police originally said the victim was 18 years of age, they have since said he is 35.

In a statement, police said: "This was a savage attack on the victim which we are working to establish a motive.”

"Anyone with information relating to the attack can call 101, quoting reference number 2026 of 24/10/22.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

