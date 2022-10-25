Sir Van Morrison’s bid to have his legal battle with Health Minister Robin Swann heard by a jury has been put back to next year.

The musician is appealing a decision that actions related to the handling of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland will be determined by a judge alone.

His challenge was due to be dealt with before Christmas, but the Court of Appeal today set a new date in January amid doubts about meeting the original timeframe.

Mr Swann issued defamation proceedings after Sir Van chanted that he was “very dangerous” during a dinner at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June 2021.

It came after gigs by the singer-songwriter at the venue were cancelled due to a ban on live music imposed as part of coronavirus restrictions.

He took to the stage and directed criticism at the Health Minister, with DUP MP Ian Paisley invited up from the audience to join the chants.

Video footage of the incident subsequently went viral.

Mr Paisley later defended his involvement as an act of parody, comedy, banter and sarcasm.The defamation claim also cites further incidents involving a media interview and online video.In a separate action, Sir Van is suing Mr Swann and the Department of Health over an opinion piece he wrote for Rolling Stone magazine.

The article, published after the performer released anti-lockdown songs, expressed disappointment at someone he acknowledged as “one of the greatest music legends of the past 50 years”.

He described the songs as a “smear” on those involved in the public health response to the pandemic.

During an initial hearing at the High Court in June this year, lawyers on both sides set out opposing arguments on how the two related actions should proceed.

Mr Swann’s legal team sought trial by a judge sitting alone, while Sir Van’s representatives pressed for the claims to be decided by a jury.

Points were also raised about the complexity of the issues involved, and the potential for delay in securing a courtroom.

Following deliberation, Mr Justice McAlinden held that both actions should be heard by a judge alone.

Last month Sir Van was granted leave to appeal that ruling.

At that stage the challenge was pencilled in for a potential hearing in either November or December.

But during a review of the case today, senior counsel for the musician told the Court of Appeal that separate commitments and grounds advanced by the respondents meant the “landscape has changed a little bit”.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan agreed to relist the challenge for full hearing in January.

She confirmed: “The other two dates will be removed from the Court of Appeal lists.”

