By UTV North West Correspondent Mark McFadden

It's not every day you meet a superhero spaniel, a terrifying terrier, or a collie that gives you the collie-wobbles?

But at Halloween, Derry becomes a place where the strange becomes the everyday. Every year the city hosts Europe's biggest Halloween carnival - and in recent years even dogs have been invited to the party. The historic city walls may have survived a 17th century siege, but on Tuesday night the battlements were overrun by four-legged invaders.

This was 'Spooky Paws', the annual Halloween gathering for dogs. Hundreds of pets took to the streets in fancy dress - and brought their owners along for the fun. It may be Halloween, but Spooky Paws is less "Boo!" and more "Bow-Wow-Wow." Tourists strolling the City Walls last night were delighted to see dogs by the dozen getting into their Halloween finery: ghosts and ghouls, superheroes, cartoon characters, and the downright bizarre. But there was a serious side to this doggy dander - it raises funds for the Rainbow Rehoming Centre, a charity that cares for abandoned or unwanted dogs and cats. "Our services are needed more than ever," says the Rainbow Centre's Anna Hyndman. "The pandemic lockdown saw more and more people buying pets to help them cope with isolation, but the cost-of-living crisis we've got now means vets' bills and pet foods are way more expensive and a lot of people just can't afford to keep their pets and care for them properly." Sadly, many animals are simply being abandoned, making this a scary time for many cats and dogs - and not just because it's Halloween.

