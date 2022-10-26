Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that Northern Ireland’s health and social care system is facing another extremely difficult winter.

Mr Swann updated MLAs on the winter resilience planning being undertaken across the system.

He urged the public to be respectful and to help ease pressure on the system by getting vaccinated.

Health sector leaders are to gather for an unscheduled summit to discuss improvements to the system and patient flow.

In a written ministerial statement to MLAs, the minister outlined details of financial allocations, including funding support packages put in place for primary care and social care, as well as a £30million allocation to Trusts to mitigate financial pressures.

A £5.3m funding package is also being finalised for community pharmacies.

Mr Swann also appealed to the public to support healthcare staff working through extreme pressures.

“We can all play an important role in supporting our staff this winter. That includes getting our Covid-19 and flu vaccine jabs if eligible.

"Please use health and care services appropriately and remember that hospital emergency departments are for conditions that are urgent and/or life threatening.

"Please also co-operate with hospital discharges when you or a family member are medically fit to leave hospital.

“I would also appeal to everyone to respect health and social care staff as they care for us during this extremely difficult period.”

Maximising available bed capacity is also a key priority for the department, and the health minister provided details of plans to increase numbers.

The minister continued: “A whole system approach is being taken to improve patient flow between hospital and community.

"This includes improving discharge pathways for those patients in Emergency Departments who require hospital admission.

"To finalise these regional winter planning arrangements, the department is hosting an unscheduled care summit with service providers on 9 November 2022.”

The written ministerial assembly statement is available on the Department website.

