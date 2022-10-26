Play Brightcove video

By Sarah McKinley

The sister of a woman who was found dead in a shop doorway in Belfast city centre in 2015 is to meet Northern Ireland's Mental Health Champion.

Lee-Maria Hughes' plea to Siobhan O'Neill comes after Catherine Kenny tragically died on the streets, after a years long battle with addiction and mental health issues.

Catherine became homeless in January 2015, and passed away in March 2016.

Sibling Lee-Maria has been campaigning for change ever since.

This year has brought fresh trauma, with a media spotlight on the growing drug crisis in the city.

It is thought that almost 40 lives have been lost because of issues relating to drugs and homelessness in 2022 so far.

In July, charities organised a march to raise awareness about the spate of deaths, some 15 in a matter of weeks, and Belfast City Council convened for an emergency meeting about drugs and homelessness.

Lee-Maria believes mental health issues are at the heart of the problem.

"I'm not about pointing fingers, that's not what I'm about. I just want to see change," said Lee-Maria, ahead of her meeting with the Mental Health Champion.

"I just want to be a part of bringing change to the people of Northern Ireland, because I don't want to see other families suffer this.

"It's horrible. It's really, really, really horrible."

Lee-Maria told UTV's Judith Hill what help she believed Catherine needed, but never was able to access.

"It would have been an early intervention into her mental health in her early teens. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind.

"That was 24 years ago. I understand that mental health was at that point, a complete taboo.

"Nobody discussed it. Nobody spoke about it. And I get that. I understand that. But unfortunately, Catherine was labeled a bad kid, the one that didn't care, the one that didn't want a care, the one that had no aspirations in life."

Earlier this summer, the Health, Communities and Justice Ministers answered the appeals of several bereaved families.

Lee-Maria, who has attended rallies, conducted media interviews, looked on at vigils and lobbied politicians for years now, said it felt wonderful to be listened to by Robin Swann, Deirdre Hargey and Naomi Long.

"There was a lot of raw emotion. There was a lot of hurt, there was a lot of distress. But what there was was a very controlled panel in terms of the ministers.

"All along, I'm thinking no one's listening, nobody can hear us, nobody cares.

"But you know what? That's so far from the truth, because everything that was thrown, those guys had an answer for, and I'm not talking a condescending answer.

"I'm talking a strategic plan, a plan that they've thought out and they have discussed many, many times. So for me, I know they are listening."

Professor Siobhan O'Neill told UTV she warmly welcomes the opportunity to sit down with Ms Hughes and her family on Thursday.

"I am looking forward to meeting with the family of Catherine Kenny to understand their views about what we need to do to address the high numbers of deaths on our streets.

"It is absolutely vital that the voices of the bereaved contribute to policy development, and inform how we deliver our new Mental Health Strategy to support those suffering with poor mental health and trauma."

