Hospital bosses at one of Northern Ireland’s biggest trusts say they fear winter as hospital capacity hits 111%.

Sick patients are waiting more than two days in an emergency department for a bed, as staff struggle to make room on hospital wards.

Bosses at one of Northern Ireland’s largest health trusts have warned that relentless pressures in hospitals and community health care are showing no signs of subsiding.

It comes amid concerns over a rise in flu and respiratory illnesses.

UTV News spent time inside Antrim Area Hospital on Monday to see the pressures first hand.

While we were there, patients in the emergency department were lined up on beds along a corridor. A store cupboard had been renovated into a makeshift side ward.

Audrey Harris explained delayed discharges in other parts of the hospital were leading to blockages in the ED.

“ED staff are working relentlessly to try and keep patients safe and keep the flow moving,” she said.

“It’s not an ED problem. Demand is much higher than capacity.”

The pressures on hospitals are being exacerbated by a lack of capacity in community services, particularly domiciliary care.

As a result, more and more patients are being delayed in hospital awaiting a package of care, or are being placed in care home beds when they could be at home with appropriate support.

Health bosses fear this situation is likely to deteriorate heading into the winter.

It comes as the Health Minister warned that Northern Ireland’s health and social care system is facing another extremely difficult winter.

Robin Swann also appealed to the public to support health and care staff as they work through severe pressures.

“We can all play an important role in supporting our staff this winter. That includes getting our COVID-19 and flu vaccine jabs if eligible.

“I would also appeal to everyone to respect health and social care staff as they care for us during this extremely difficult period.”

