Ireland claimed a momentous victory over England in the T20 World Cup at a rain-hit Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Captain Andy Balbirnie’s hit 62 off 47 balls as Ireland opened for 157 all out in 19.2 overs.

Although his dismissal started a collapse which saw Ireland lose their last seven wickets in 24 deliveries after reaching 103 for one after 11.5 overs.

Several of their batters were unsettled by Mark Wood, who took three for 34, while Liam Livingstone also claimed his first three-wicket haul in an England shirt.

However, despite Moeen Ali's hitting 24 off 12 balls, England were unable to capitalise and limped to 86 for five.

England's Moeen Ali Credit: PA

Leaving them short of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par on 105 for five when the heavens opened.

The delay proved terminal for England as the rain did not relent to allow the match to resume and they slipped to a five-run defeat under the DLS method.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (left) shakes hands with England coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler (right) Credit: PA

Eleven years on from their 50-over World Cup upset win over the same opponents at Bangalore, Ireland have blown this Super 12s group wide open with England needing to win their three remaining fixtures to finish in the top two. Ireland next face Afghanistan, who they defeated 3-2 in the summer, on Friday.

The only previous T20 clash between the teams in 2010 was also affected by rain, which forced a no-result. England were the beneficiaries that time, advancing at Ireland’s expense by virtue of a better net run-rate as they went on to win the entire World Cup.

