Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said unionists need to understand "wrecking" the Stormont institutions will not result in direct rule from London.

She told the Dáil on Wednesday: "Political unionism has to understand that wrecking the institutions of government will not usher in direct rule from London.

"If the restoration of the executive in Belfast is blocked indefinitely by the DUP, the only alternative would be an arrangement of joint authority between the Irish state and the British state.

Both the DUP and Ulster Unionist Party have came out and said that so-called 'joint authority' between Westminster and Dublin would not be an option in the absence of an Executive.

The deadline for parties to form an Executive is looming, with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris standing by his intentions to call a poll if no agreement is reached.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the power-sharing institutions in Belfast as part of their protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol which has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald added: "This is in line with the position taken in 2006 by the Irish and British governments, when facing into a deadlock situation."

She added that she hoped that the Dáil can maintain a "unified stance on the important matters that lie ahead" and that Westminster can bring about a "step change" in the relationships between Ireland and the UK and the EU and the UK.

"This can be a chance for a fresh start. The question is, will it be?" she said.

"We need to see relationships based on good faith and a genuine desire for real progress."

She told the Dail parliament that Sinn Fein had sought a meeting with Rishi Sunak as soon as possible.

"The new Prime Minister must put a focus and energy into ensuring the implementation of the protocol, the ironing out of outstanding issues and getting the executive in the north back up and running," she said.

"The protocol is widely supported, it's working, and of course it can work better and we want to see that happen sooner rather than later. Time is of the essence."

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin agreed that there cannot be direct rule from Westminster in the event of powersharing not being restored.

The Taoiseach said if the institutions are not reformed in time the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference "kicks in".

"The Good Friday Agreement provides for meetings of that in respect of close consultation with the Irish government in terms of matters pertaining to Northern Ireland," he said.

He added: "In the event that there is a sustained period with no functioning of the Northern Ireland executive body assembly, there cannot be a return to the direct rule arrangements of the past.

"And the Government will fully pursue its consultative role under the Good Friday Agreement, that is the position that we will exhaust every possibility within that framework if there is a sustained period of absence of the executive or the assembly."

Both the Taoiseach and Mary Lou McDonald called on the DUP to re-enter the institution ahead of Friday's deadline.

The Taoiseach said: "I made it clear to the DUP that they should come back into the assembly, facilitate the restoration of the assembly and the executive. It is a denial of democracy not to do so," he told the Dail parliament.

"I've been very consistent since the election that the results of the election should be vindicated. The people have voted and the results should be reflected in the composition of the executive."

"The six-month deadline to form an administration expires on Friday," Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Irish parliament.

"Sinn Fein stands ready to form an executive for all, ready to work with others to shape a better future. It's with this objective in mind that the assembly was set tomorrow.

"Our message to the DUP is clear: end your boycott, join with us, work with us together in an executive to tackle the cost of living, to fix the health service and to make people's lives better."

