A man has been seriously injured in a “vicious attack” in the Lecky Road area of Londonderry.

The 38-year-old was assaulted by two men wielding iron bars, shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

Police believe it is linked to a similar attack which took place on Monday night close by on the Racecourse Road in Derry.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand, arm and head.

In a statement, police said: "Although these injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this vicious attack will have on the victim."

Police are appealing to anyone with information on either attack to contact them on 101 and quote reference number 1923 of 25/10/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

