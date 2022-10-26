Coach operator Aircoach has announced a new daily Londonderry to Dublin route after acquiring rival firm Airporter.

The all-Ireland service will travel from the north west to Dublin city centre via Belfast International and Dublin Airport.

The route will run seven days a week, beginning at 1.15am daily and will stop at Foyleside Coach Park, Drumahoe Park and Ride, Belfast International Airport, Belfast City Centre, Dublin Airport and O’Connell Street.

The new service is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Dervla McKay, managing director of Aircoach said: "This new route is a major addition for those in the North West as it will enhance connectivity for thousands more tourists and visitors throughout the year.

“The progress on the completion of the A6 is improving travel time and increasing the viability of this route like never before.

"Aircoach is fully committed to ensuring that the North West is connected to major travel and economic hubs to improve the attractiveness of the region as a place in which to invest.”

