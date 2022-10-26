Gerry Adams has dismissed claims from U2 frontman Bono that he and his wife were targets of the IRA during the Troubles.

The former Sinn Féin President says talks of a threat was 'news' to him and "anyone else close to republican thinking at that time".

Writing in a new column for the Andersonstown News, Mr Adams who claims never to have been in the IRA, said although he wasn't aware of the alleged threat to Bono and his wife Ali, he did not 'hate' the lead singer.

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams.

In the column, Mr Adams said: "I understand from press reports that he says his wife Ali and he were targets for the IRA. That’s news to me and I’m sure to anyone else close to republican thinking back in the day."

He dismisses the claims, describing some of the U2 man's comments during the Troubles as 'unhelpful'.

"Some of your commentary on the conflict here was shrill, ill-informed and unhelpful,” he said.

"However, you weren’t on your own. You echoed the Irish establishment line. It was the wrong line for decades.

"A failure of governance and the abandonment of responsibility to lead a process of peace and justice. Thankfully that changed.

"But it took a long time. Despite this some of us got through it all. With or without you.”

