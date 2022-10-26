Northern Ireland businesses are facing a "tipping point" and require the help of a functioning Stormont Executive, the leaders of an industry body have warned.

It comes as the Secretary of State prepares to meet political parties with the deadline of calling an Assembly election looming.

Business leaders have stressed the need for the executive at Stormont to be restored ahead of midnight on Thursday. In a joint statement, they said that the Northern Ireland economy was at a "tipping point".

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the power sharing institutions in Belfast as part of their protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol which has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In response to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to unite the country, DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has voiced his views.

In a tweet, he stated: "Uniting our country - the United Kingdom means replacing the protocol with arrangements that respect and restore Northern Ireland’s place in the Union. The integrity of the U.K. Internal Market must be properly protected. "

Ahead of the meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris, Sinn Féin's Michelle O’Neill tweeted that she wants to see the Executive up and running.

She said: “Restoration of the Executive is the number one priority to help workers and families."

Gillian McAuley president of the NI Chamber, and vice president Cathal Geoghegan, said this week was "pivotal" for the Northern Ireland economy. In a joint statement: “Alarm bells are ringing, with one in five businesses telling us that they are just covering costs. "We are at a tipping point that at the very least requires a functioning Executive "While a functioning Executive will not solve all the problems, the in-tray of overdue reforms and resultant crises continues to grow." "We are on a downward trend and now is the time for action; to build confidence, protect jobs and encourage investment. "Over 170 days have passed since the election and within days we could be without local ministers. "Today, we urge all our political stakeholders at Stormont and in Westminster to reach a resolution with the sense of urgency it demands."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.