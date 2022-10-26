Police have arrested a 43-year-old-man on suspicion of the murder of Liam Christie.

Mr Christie (44) was shot four times on Thursday, 20 October in a house in Antrim where he had been living.

This is the third arrest in connection with the murder, after a 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 24 October.

Both men remain in custody after an extension was granted for the detention of the first suspect.

Another man, aged 31 was arrested and later released last week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.