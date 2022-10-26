A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash in Lurgan.

It happened on the Antrim Road near Lurgan Park shortly after 1.40pm on Tuesday 25 October.

The accident involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said: "Officers attended the scene, together with collegues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance".

“Two women were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The pedestrian remains in a serious condition.

Enquires are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 943 of 25/10/2022.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.