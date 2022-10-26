Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has the latest headlines in Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State to meet Stormont parties

The newly re-appointed Secretary of State is expected to meet the political parties later .

The Prime Minister confirmed that Chris Heaton-Harris will stay on in the job following a cabinet reshuffle.

The Secretary of State has repeatedly said he will call another Stormont election if there is no Executive up and running by Friday. Meanwhile business groups are calling on Northern Ireland politicians to restore the power-sharing Executive as the deadline is fast approaching. The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce warned that businesses are "at a tipping point" over rising costs.

Legacy bill risks 'widespread breaches' of human rights law

The Government's proposed legislation to deal with the legacy of Troubles risks widespread breaches of human rights law.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights has urged the Government to reconsider its approach to its Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

The legislation proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth recovery body.

Committee to question PSNI

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is to question the PSNI on their response to paramilitarism.

It is part of an ongoing inquiry into the effects of proscribed organisations on society.

MPs will also quiz the Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan and Chief Superintendent Andy Hill on how the cost-of-living crisis and political uncertainty could impact levels of paramilitary activity.

