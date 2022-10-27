The Met Office has issued a rain warning for Northern Ireland for Friday. Rain is expected to move north across Northern Ireland during the early hours of the morning, clearing eastwards before noon. Within this, narrow bands of heavy rain are likely to develop and where these become temporarily slow moving, up to 40mm of rain could fall in two to three hours.

Rain warning for Northern Ireland Credit: Met Office

This period of heavy rain will also be accompanied by some strong, gusty winds. Bus and train services are expected to be affected, with journey times expected to be longer. The Met Office have also stated that flooding of homes and businesses is likely.

