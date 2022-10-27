'Last of its kind' Belfast public bath almost complete

Play Brightcove video

A £17million restoration of the Templemore Baths in east Belfast is almost complete, making it the last surviving public bath of its kind in the UK and Ireland.

The Victorian building is being brought back to its former glory, brick by brick, by a dedicated team of 100 workers.

Site manager Diarmuid Mullan told UTV: "Because the building being the age that it is, 1891 this was constructed, you're trying to find as much original features as possible and putting as much original back into it."

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black was given a tour of the original building just months before it reopens in the Spring.

"I heard about the dockers using the old slipper baths here straight after their work and then heading out to the dance halls, so I really envisage, particularly older people around east Belfast and wider Belfast having some memories of this place," said Ms Black.

Eden Wilson shows us Templemore's historic slipper baths

A total of £5m of the funding has come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, while Belfast City Council invested £12m in the project.

The old baths won't be for public use but will be part of a historical tour of the building.

However, if you fancy a city centre swim, a 25m six-lane swimming pool is located in the new wing of the building.

A brand new spa and gym facility will also open in January 2023.

