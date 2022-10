A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Liam Christie who was shot dead in Antrim.

Mr Christie, 44, was shot eight times on Thursday 20 October in a house in the Ballycraigy Estate where he'd been living.The man is also charged with a number of firearms offences.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday 27 October.

A 43-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody.