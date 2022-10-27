MLAs will return to Stormont later today ahead of Friday’s assembly election deadline.

The assembly sitting will see an attempt to elect a new speaker which is a prerequisite before an executive can be appointed, but that bid is expected to fail as the DUP may use its veto to block it.

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, has repeatedly warned that he will call a Stormont poll if Friday's deadline passes without a devolved executive being formed.

Mr Heaton-Harris met with Northern Ireland political parties on Wednesday and reiterated the importance of restoring the executive.

He said: "Since I have become Secretary of State, I have consistently been clear that if the Executive is not formed by October 28, I will call an election.

"Time is running out, and people in Northern Ireland deserve locally elected decision-makers and an executive who can respond to the issues facing people, families and communities across Northern Ireland during this challenging time.

"We are clear that people deserve an accountable devolved government and that was my message to party leaders."

Since Northern Ireland’s assembly elections in May, the DUP have refused to engage with devolved institutions in Belfast, meaning it has not been possible to form an executive.

The DUP boycott is part of a campaign which opposes Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol - a trade deal agreed between the UK and EU. The party says it will not return to power sharing until action is taken to remove economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

During the Stormont recall, MLAs are set to debate a motion, tabled by Sinn Féin in consultation with the Alliance Party. The recall will focus on the cost-of-living crisis, the instability at Westminster and the absence of devolved government at Stormont.

While Northern Ireland has no first or deputy first ministers, other ministers who served in the previous mandate have remained in post following May's election, albeit they have been significantly constrained in the decisions they can take.

If Friday's deadline passes without a full executive having been established, those remaining ministers will cease to hold office.

