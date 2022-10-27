Police have described the murder of Liam Christie last week in Antrim as "a brutal execution".

A detective told a court that the father-of-three had been shot eight times in the head, face and arms as he lay in bed.

Mr Christie's body was discovered last Thursday (October 20) in the bedroom of his home at Craighill.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Jonathan David Patterson from Whinburn Close in Antrim was charged with the murder.

He appeared via video-link before Ballymena Magistrates' Court where he was also accused of possessing a handgun and a quantity of 9mm ammunition with intent to endanger life.

A detective told the court that she believes Patterson and a second as yet unidentified man were involved in the killing. She said two guns were used in the attack, and one of the weapons was placed under Mr Christie's jaw and then fired.

The weapons used in the murder have not been found by police.

"This was a brutal execution carried out while the victim lay in his bed asleep," she said.

A defence solicitor said Patterson denied any involvement in the murder, but the detective said she had strong objections to bail.

She said Patterson is a drug-user and if released he might flee Northern Ireland or hide the weapons and other items used in the attack.

The defendant has been remanded in custody.

Police meanwhile are appealing for information about the murder, and detectives are particularly interested in dash-cam video recorded in the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area between 7am on Wednesday 19 October and 12pm on Thursday 20 October.

