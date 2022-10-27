Play Brightcove video

There is a need for "common sense and good will to prevail" at Stormont to avoid an election the Sinn Féin's president has said.

Mary Lou McDonald made the comments ahead of a Stormont recall on Thursday to nominate an Assembly speaker and form and executive.

Since the previous election in May, the DUP has refused to re-enter power sharing until the party's concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol - a Brexit trade agreement made between the UK and EU - are resolved.

On Wednesday, former DUP leader Peter Robinson encouraged his colleagues, in a Facebook to "continue to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs".

"You haven't come this far, to only come this far," he said

If an executive isn't formed before Friday, the secretary of state said he will call an election in Northern Ireland.

If that happens, it will be the second time voters will go to the polls in one year, having previously voted in May.

Ms McDonald told Good Morning Britain: "What we need above all is, we need government."

She added that "people across the world here in Ireland, and indeed in Britain also, are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis, struggling with energy bills and struggling to get kids back to school and will struggle into winter.

"The idea that the DUP, that unionism would continue to boycott government, is absolutely appalling to be frank with you."

Mary Lou McDonald said that if an executive is not formed and an election is called but power sharing at Stormont remains unrestored, "we're not looking at a return to direct rule from London, we will in fact be looking at a partnership arrangement and joint authority involving Dublin, the government here in Dublin and the government in London.

"That's the picture as it stands."

