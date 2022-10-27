Play Brightcove video

Murder charge

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Liam Christie who was shot dead in Antrim last week. The man is also charged with firearm offences and is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

Stormont recallThe Northern Ireland Assembly is being recalled today. It comes as the prospect remains of a fresh Stormont election being called by the end of the week. The Office of the Speaker said the required number of MLAs had signed a petition asking for the recall. On Wednesday, the secretary of state met MLAs in Belfast for talks as the deadline looms.

Prime Minister speaks to TaoiseachMeanwhile, the Prime Minister has told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he would prefer a "negotiated outcome" on issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. The two leaders had the discussion over the phone and Mr Martin said they talked about the need to find an agreed solution.

Unison ballot actionHealth workers from Unison in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on industrial action. The move by the union has been prompted after a recommendation from a pay review body which it said is insufficient to cover the needs of health workers. Nurses, paramedics midwives and porters are among those that will be given the opportunity to vote for industrial action.

