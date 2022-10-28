Play Brightcove video

NORTHERN IRELAND ELECTION LOOMS

The Secretary of State is poised to call an assembly election after the deadline to restore the institutions passed at midnight. Chris Heaton-Harris has repeatedly warned that he will call a Stormont poll, with the most likely date being 15 December. It also means caretaker ministers now cease to hold office. It comes after the Assembly failed to elect a new speaker during a last minute meeting on Thursday.

CREESLOUGH INVESTIGATION

Gardaí have been given a further extension to preserve the scene of the explosion in Creeslough in Donegal.

A spokesperson said the road closure would remain in place as investigations continue. Ten people died in the explosion which happened at a service station earlier this month. NURSES PAY

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free - according to new research commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing. They found that, based on a five day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20 percent.

The figures come as Health workers in other trade unions are being balloted for industrial action over pay.

HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS KICK OFF IN LONDONDERRY

Londonderry's popular Halloween celebrations kick off this weekend.

The events have been branded Europe's biggest Halloween festival. Up to one-hundred thousand people are expected in the city over the next few days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.