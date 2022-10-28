Irish police (Gardaí) have said that more than 500 lines of inquiry have been opened in relation to an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Four men, three women and three young people, ranging in ages from five to 59, died in the explosion which occurred at the site on October 7.

On Thursday Gardaí said they had been given a further court extension to preserve the scene.

In a statement issued, police said "house to house enquiries are at an advanced stage and a canvass of further witnesses remains ongoing".

It added that more than 260 statements have been taken, "with interviews continuing on a daily basis".

A number of items are understood to have been recovered from the scene, "with an amount of these requiring further testing".

This process is "ongoing" said Gardaí, adding "it is likely that further items will be recovered for examination over the coming days".

Part of the material which has been removed from the site is debris. It's been taken "to a secure location for further examination", said Gardaí.

A "large amount of CCTV" is being reviewed and a Garda Mobile Command Unit remains at the scene.

The statement concluded: "An Garda Síochána’s thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased of this fatal explosion and the injured and their families.

"An Garda Síochána is working diligently and as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances, to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.