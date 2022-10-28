Police have urged motorists to drive with caution and to "think about whether or not your journey is essential" after heavy rainfall on Friday morning has left many roads impassable.

The Clooney Road between Greysteel and the City Airport roundabout in Londonderry has been closed due to flooding.

The PSNI has urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Meanwhile Main Street in Dungiven has also been closed, with police describing it as "impassable" due to flood water.

In Holywood, there are reports that a tree has fallen on the main A2 Belfast Road.

Meanwhile the A5 Curr Road remains closed following a serious road traffic collision on Thursday evening.

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office with rain expected to move north across Northern Ireland during the early hours of Friday morning, clearing eastwards before noon.

