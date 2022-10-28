Police have confirmed that a man has died following a collision between a tractor and a car on the A5 Curr Road near Beragh on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7:55pm on 27 October.

Inspector Scott Fallis said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service received and responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision between a tractor and a car in the Curr Road area just before 7:55pm.

"The road remains closed at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage, contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1731 of 27 /10/22."