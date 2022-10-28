Play Brightcove video

We know another Assembly Election looms, but we don't when it will be.

While my colleagues looked on as the Northern Ireland Secretary failed to name a polling, I was out and about asking the public in NI's most politically diverse constituency if they are happy to cast their vote again.

As always with vox-pops, some passers by in South Belfast said they did not want to be on TV.

But plenty of people took the time to answer my questions about their thoughts on another election.

Almost everybody who did stop, said they will vote again, regardless of the fact they feel that heading to the ballot box months after their last trip will change very little.

This may perhaps come as a surprise to some, who might have assumed that poor weather and a feeling of political despondency would prevent the turnout at polling stations in the mouth of Christmas from matching the 63% turnout from May 5th.

South Belfast is different from the other 17 constituencies - four different parties most recently held sides, while the 2017 vote returned an MLA from five parties.

That diversity is the reason I went there today, and wandered with cameraman John along Botanic Avenue, Shaftsbury Square, Sandy Row and spoke to students outside Queen's University.

Watch the video and listen to the contributors, all of whom said they will exercise their right to vote again.

The second reason I went filming in the area is because a restaurant owner who is trying to help others in the cost-of-living crisis wanted to talk to us.

Gemma Austin from A Peculiar Tea on University Road put up a social media post on Sunday that has gained immense attention.

She is offering free Sunday dinners to anyone in need, despite her own electricity bills having increased more than ten-fold since she opened less than a year ago.

There are no Executive ministers in place to make decisions regarding rising costs and financial struggles.

She is stepping in to do her part, from her eatery with whimsical artwork and a playful menu.

"We've decided to open on Sundays to help people who are struggling financially so that they can be guaranteed at least one hot meal a week and then we're going to be sending home food parcels with that as well," said Gemma.

"I just feel like everybody is struggling, it's all you hear, and after covid I just feel like we haven't had a break yet. I can't stomach seeing people struggle.

"I think it's really frustrating that the government can't sit and help people.

"It is so obvious that we are in a state of urgency right now.

"People shouldn't be forced to wait to eat and to heat their homes because people can't get along, it's as simple as that.

"It shouldn't be for us to have to do this, we should have a government that represents us and helps the people."

Gemma is warm and generous - extending a hand in friendship to strangers in need.

She gave me a fruit pastille as soon as I entered her business, determined to add sweetness to my day as we head into a government-less winter.