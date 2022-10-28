A rural school in Creeslough has been "humbled and honoured" after receiving a heartfelt video from writer and comedian David Walliams, following an explosion in the village in which 10 people were killed.

Four men, three women and three young people, ranging in ages from five to 59, died in the explosion which occurred at the site on October 7.

The youngest Shauna Flanagan Garwe was a pupil at Scoil Mhuire.

The school posted the video from Mr Walliams on its Facebook page.

In the video, he said: "Like everyone else in the world I heard about the tragic accident in the village in Creeslough and I wanted to send all my love to everyone affected by it, particularly you guys at the local school, Scoil Mhuire.

"I'm sending some books to the school, I hope they cheer you up," he added.

"I want you to know you're not alone, you're in my thoughts the whole time and I'm sending all my love to you.

"Take care everybody."

The 10 people who died in the Creeslough

Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.