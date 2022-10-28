Police have named a 21-year-old man who died in a crash in Co Tyrone as John Rafferty.

The collision involving a tractor and car happened on the A5 Curr Road near Beragh shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Mr Rafferty was a senior member of the Killyclogher GAA club and represented the Tyrone U20 team last year.

The club paid tribute to him in a tweet, saying his "talent, effort and attitude made him stand out as an exceptional player".

Police said Mr Rafferty died at the scene when a car he was driving was in a collision with a tractor on Thursday.

The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.

Killyclogher GAC said: “John started playing for our club at a young age where his talent, effort and attitude made him stand out as an exceptional player.

"Indeed, he captained his primary school, St Mary’s, in the Donnelly Cup.

"He developed as a special footballer over the next few years and John went on to captain our Minor team which annexed the County Championship in 2019."

The club said Mr Rafferty was “admired and respected” by everyone for the “pure honesty” of his performances.

"Although supremely focused in training and match situations, never settling for anything below the best, John was full of fun which will leave a massive gap in our club,” the club said.

“Our sorrow, however, pales into insignificance when compared to that of the Rafferty family.

"We will endeavour to wrap a collective arm of support around them at this time.”

Killyclogher GAA said in a statement that all club activities would be cancelled until further notice.