Tributes have been paid to former-Antrim GAA star and Irish League player Frankie Wilson who has died aged 52.

Mr Wilson managed the Northern Ireland U18 schoolboys side and was current manager at Banbridge Town FC. He was the head of PE at Our Lady and St Patrick's College Knock, east Belfast.

Many people have been posting their condolences on Twitter, including Antrim GAA.

The club wrote: "CLG Aontroma send our heartfelt condolences on the sad news that former Antrim Gael Frankie Wilson has sadly passed away after a great battle with illness. "Deepest sympathy to his family and friends from all of us and everyone throughout the county. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," the tweet added.

Bangor Football Club also shared the news "with great sadness". "Frankie joined Bangor as a player in 2001 and returned to the Club as manager in 2010, guiding the Seasiders to S&S Cup glory."We send our condolences to Frankie’s family & friends at this sad time," the club wrote on social media.

Ballyclare Comrades also shared its condolences on Twitter.

"A popular character at Dixon Park, Frankie starred for Comrades in the 90s during our spell in the Premiership," the club said. "Our thoughts are with his wife Tara and the wider family circle at this difficult time."

Meanwhile lawyer and former GAA All-Ireland winner Joe Brolly said he was "gutted" at the news.

He described Mr Wilson as "An incredible sportsman, he played Irish league and Gaelic football at the top level.

"Coached the NI u18s and every school team at St Pat's Knock where he was a living legend. A wonderful human being. So full of life," he added.

Mr Wilson - a school teacher played for Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Omagh Town and Bangor. He had later managed Sport and Leisure Swifts, Lurgan Celtic and Bangor.

He was a former Antrim GAA star and was recently inducted into the hall of fame at Lámh Dhearg CLG. He also played for Antrim Masters team.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

