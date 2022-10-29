A star in the making - made in Belfast.

Caoimhín Agyarko is reaching for boxing's highest heights.

To get to where he is today - he's overcome several challenges.

One of those being a young black man in his home city.

Professional boxer Caoimhín joined Holy Trinity Boxing Club when he was just seven years old, shortly after moving to west Belfast from London.

Under the guidance of his coach Michael Hawkins, he told UTV that he developed not just as a boxer but also, as a man.

Learning how to roll with the punches as he grew older.

Some of the biggest boxers earned their stripes in the walls on of Holy Trinity. Their success and his, he puts down to one man.

Caoimhín was due to fight in the biggest bout of his career in London this weekend, on Katie Taylor's undercard.

An injured wrist has put that dream on hold.

World titles may be top of his list - but the boxer says being a figure for future fighters means a lot to him.

Known as Black Thunder - he is hoping to rumble once again.

A man who has broken down barriers.

A fighter who wants to inspire the next generation.

