A man has sustained a number of injuries, including a cut to his head, during a 'terrifying' aggravated burglary in south Belfast.

Police have said that a gang of masked men broke into the victim's house in the McAuley Street area of the city on Friday afternoon.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McVeagh said that the masked men entered "through the back door" and attacked the man "with a bladed instrument as the suspects made their way into the house."

He added that the victim "also suffered an injury to his hand." Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “The suspects then made off with a sum of cash and a quantity of prescription medication.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupant of the property who required medical treatment for his injuries.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."

They have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with police.

