Police investigating the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim have charged a 43-year-old man.

Mr Christie was murdered in his home on Thursday, 20th October.

The 44-year-old father of three was shot eight times as he lay in his bed.

Police have described the incident as a ‘brutal execution’.

The man has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, 31 October.As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Another man has already appeared in court charged with the murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.