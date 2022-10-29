Play Brightcove video

Deborah McAleese has your headlines in Northern Ireland this Saturday.

Calls for MLA pay to be reduced

There are calls for MLAs' pay to be reduced after the Secretary of State confirmed an assembly election will be held in Northern Ireland.

On Friday, Chris Heaton-Harris said voters will go to the polls, after the deadline to restore the Executive passed.

He has not yet set a date but there are reports it could be as early as mid-December.

Alliance's Kate Nicholl says cutting wages would focus minds.

Belfast 'mummies' join in calls for childcare reforms

Demonstrators are calling for flexible working and ring-fenced parental leave. Credit: PA Images

More than 15,000 women have turned out across the UK demanding reforms to the childcare sector and parental leave.

Halloween-themed 'March of the Mummies' rallies took place in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

In Belfast, protestors gathered at City Hall calling for more investment in childcare.

Abortion law reform demanded at march in Dublin

Campaigners seek to create a permanent memorial to Ms Halappanavar. Credit: UTV

Protesters in Dublin have called for abortion law reform in Ireland, on the tenth anniversary of the Savita Halappanavar's death.

The dentist was 31 years old when she died in a Galway hopsital after refusing a termination while miscarrying in 2012.

Irish voters chose to legalise in a referendum four years ago.

On Saturday, speakers called for - what they termed - the removal of barriers forcing some pregnant women to travel to access abortion.

NI internationals inspire future football stars at Windsor Park

The home of Northern Ireland football opened its doors to over one hundred children from all backgrounds for a day of footie fun.

On Saturday, the new four-year 'Fun Football' programme was launched with an event inviting children aged between 5 and 11 to take part part in a free session delivered by professional coaches.

International captain Marissa Callaghan and Leeds FC fan favourite Stuart Dallas were among those to attend the event and inspire the future generation of football stars.

NIFL Premiership: Four clean sheet wins on Saturday

In the Irish Premiership, there were clean sheets across the board in Saturday's fixtures.

Cliftonville, Coleraine, Crusaders and Linfield all picked up three points in their respective games.

On Friday night, Glentoran secured a huge 4-0 win over Larne to move to the top of the table.

United Rugby Championship: Ulster seek to end losing streak in Limerick

Ulster looked to put an end to their eight-year losing streak at Thomond Park. Credit: INPHO

Rugby and Ulster are in action against Munster on Saturday evening.

Dan McFarland's men are hoping to put an end to an eight-year losing streak at Limerick's Thomond Park.

Giants back in hockey action

The Giants claimed a shootout win on home ice earlier this week. Credit: William Cherry

In ice hockey, the Belfast Giants are in action as part of as part of a weekend of fixtures.

They take on the Fife Flyers away in Scotland on Saturday evening.

Adam Keefe's side then face the Glasgow Clan at home in Belfast tomorrow afternoon.

Undisputed champion Katie Taylor puts belts on the line

Both boxers are undefeated going into Saturday's fight. Credit: INPHO

Katie Taylor puts all her belts on the line as the reigning undisputed lightweight champion defends her titles against Argentina's Karen Elizabeth Carbajal in London.

Both seek to keep their undefeated streak going, however the Irishwoman remains the firm favourite going into Saturday's night main event.

Belfast's Caoimhin Agyarko was also scheduled to fight American Peter Dobson on tonight's undercard - but an injured wrist has put that bout on hold.

UTV Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

Forecast by Tara McLaughlin:

It will become dry with clearing skies through on Saturday evening.

At first, it will be dry with clear periods during the night before a scattering of showers is to push in from the southwest later.

Mild and breezy with a minimum temperature of 9 °C.

